If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Sigur Rós will feature on the Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley soundtrack

Iceland's finest.
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale News reporter
Published on

Icelandic post-rock band Sigur Rós will feature on the soundtrack to Hyper Games' Moomin game Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley.

Described as a "musical adventure game", the character Snufkin is tasked with restoring harmony to Moominvalley after a series of grotesque parks appear and upset the balance of nature.

The soundtrack will include tracks from the Sigur Rós album (), as well as arrangements from composer and sound designer Oda Tilset.

Watch on YouTube

"We want the game to feel very Nordic, and the sound of Sigur Rós has some of the most Nordic atmosphere I can imagine. We knew quite early on that we wanted to involve the band in some way, and I'm extremely pleased to see the direction this collaboration is heading," said Hyper Games CEO Are Sundnes.

The Moomins were created by Finnish author Tove Jansson and many of the books deal with themes of melancholy and nature.

The iconic music of Sigur Rós will certainly add to that Nordic, bittersweet feel.

The trailer above also gives a fresh look at the game's stealth-based gameplay and gorgeous story-book aesthetic.

Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley is set for release in 2023 across PC and consoles.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch