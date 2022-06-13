Sigur Rós will feature on the Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley soundtrack

Icelandic post-rock band Sigur Rós will feature on the soundtrack to Hyper Games' Moomin game Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley.

Described as a "musical adventure game", the character Snufkin is tasked with restoring harmony to Moominvalley after a series of grotesque parks appear and upset the balance of nature.

The soundtrack will include tracks from the Sigur Rós album (), as well as arrangements from composer and sound designer Oda Tilset.

"We want the game to feel very Nordic, and the sound of Sigur Rós has some of the most Nordic atmosphere I can imagine. We knew quite early on that we wanted to involve the band in some way, and I'm extremely pleased to see the direction this collaboration is heading," said Hyper Games CEO Are Sundnes.

The Moomins were created by Finnish author Tove Jansson and many of the books deal with themes of melancholy and nature.

The iconic music of Sigur Rós will certainly add to that Nordic, bittersweet feel.

The trailer above also gives a fresh look at the game's stealth-based gameplay and gorgeous story-book aesthetic.

Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley is set for release in 2023 across PC and consoles.