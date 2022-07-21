Smell like your favourite Great Ace Attorney characters with this new perfume line from Capcom

Capcom is releasing a perfume line inspired by The Great Ace Attorney.

The collection, announced yesterday, features series protagonist Ryuunosuke Naruhodo alongside supporting characters Kazuma Asogi, Herlock Sholmes, and Barok van Zieks.

The item descriptions on Parco Online Store list the ingredients featured, which are inspired by each character they are named after.

Watch on YouTube The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles' E3 2021 trailer.

The ingredients for each fragrance are:

Ryuunosuke Naruhodo: Citrus, Gardenia, Leather, Ylang Ylang, Cinnamon

Kazuma Asogi: Cassis, Lavender, Black Pepper, Amber

Herlock Sholmes: Spirit, Leafy Green, Floral, Amber

Barok van Zieks: Sandalwood, Cedarwood, Musk, Vetiver, Leather

No objections here about the ingredients listed. Kazuma's actually sounds quite nice. The jury is still out on how it smells, though.

The listings do waffle on a bit about how the ingredients all come together to relate to each character, but it's quite entertaining. There's a distinct differentiation between the "intellectual aura created by a faint scent of leather" for Ryuunosuke and the "adult sex appeal of leather" for Barok. Capcom has really nailed the selling points of their characters with this one.

【CAPCOM STORE TOKYO＆OSAKA&ONLINE】#大逆転裁判 シリーズより成歩堂龍ノ介、亜双義一真、シャーロック・ホームズ、バロック・バンジークスをイメージしたパフュームコレクションが発売決定🎉



・7/20（水）12時～オンライン

・7/22（金）～店舗

に発売開始です✨https://t.co/rOsLSAyDil pic.twitter.com/FhrCfl4qGB — CAPCOM STORE (カプコンストア） (@CStorejapan) July 20, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Much like Capcom's previous Ace Attorney perfume line, the bottles will be sold in two pairs. The perfumes went on sale online yesterday, and are already sold out. Anyone who's in Japan can witness them in-person from tomorrow at Capcom's Tokyo and Osaka stores. Each set costs 4620 yen, which converts to around £28 / $33.