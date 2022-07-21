If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Smell like your favourite Great Ace Attorney characters with this new perfume line from Capcom

Can you deduce all the notes in these scents?
Liv Ngan avatar
News by Liv Ngan Contributor
Published on
Picture of the perfume bottles for Ryuunosuke Naruhodo and Kazuma Asogi.

Capcom is releasing a perfume line inspired by The Great Ace Attorney.

The collection, announced yesterday, features series protagonist Ryuunosuke Naruhodo alongside supporting characters Kazuma Asogi, Herlock Sholmes, and Barok van Zieks.

The item descriptions on Parco Online Store list the ingredients featured, which are inspired by each character they are named after.

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles' E3 2021 trailer.

The ingredients for each fragrance are:

  • Ryuunosuke Naruhodo: Citrus, Gardenia, Leather, Ylang Ylang, Cinnamon
  • Kazuma Asogi: Cassis, Lavender, Black Pepper, Amber
  • Herlock Sholmes: Spirit, Leafy Green, Floral, Amber
  • Barok van Zieks: Sandalwood, Cedarwood, Musk, Vetiver, Leather

No objections here about the ingredients listed. Kazuma's actually sounds quite nice. The jury is still out on how it smells, though.

The listings do waffle on a bit about how the ingredients all come together to relate to each character, but it's quite entertaining. There's a distinct differentiation between the "intellectual aura created by a faint scent of leather" for Ryuunosuke and the "adult sex appeal of leather" for Barok. Capcom has really nailed the selling points of their characters with this one.

Much like Capcom's previous Ace Attorney perfume line, the bottles will be sold in two pairs. The perfumes went on sale online yesterday, and are already sold out. Anyone who's in Japan can witness them in-person from tomorrow at Capcom's Tokyo and Osaka stores. Each set costs 4620 yen, which converts to around £28 / $33.

Liv is Eurogamer's work experience reporter. When not playing games, she's trying to bring cats to her yard and be meme literate.

