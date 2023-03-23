Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened trailer highlights remake's bigger role for Watson

Developer Frogwares has shared a new Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened trailer, highlighting an expanded role for Watson in the remake of its Lovecraft-inspired 2007 original.

Frogwares' ground-up reimagining of The Awakened - which comes to Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC next month - retools the original's story of Cthulhu cults and eldritch abominations into a continuation of the young Sherlock arc started in 2021's Chapter One.

While Sherlock's updated plunge into cosmic horror still whisks him around the globe - from the smoggy streets of Victorian London to the bayous of New Orleans - Frogwares' remake places a new focus on his relationship with Watson.

Watch on YouTube Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened - The Start of the Famous Detective Duo trailer.

"Since Sherlock is dealing with eldritch gods, monsters, cults and the questioning of his very existence," Frogwares explains, "Watson often acts as an anchor to stop Sherlock drifting too far into insanity. But we couldn't just have it feel like Watson is this one-dimensional safety net with no character or flaws of his own. So this new version of the story is as much about them as two people as it is about unfathomable Lovecraftian monstrosities."

To that end, the remake introduces a unique storyline for Watson - who'll also be playable in certain segments - as well as an ending that's "very much influenced by him as much as by Sherlock." A peek at Watson's expanded role is given in The Awakened's latest trailer above.

Sherlock Homes: The Awakened launches for PC, PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Switch on 11th April.

Frogwares has been sharing regular updates throughout The Awakened's development, some highlighting the struggles the Ukranian studio has faced as it attempts to finish the game amid Russia's ongoing invasion of the country.