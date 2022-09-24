Sega's Brian Ayers dies "after a short illness""He was truly the best of us - warm, funny, brilliant, a huge loss to us all."
Sega Europe's Brian Ayers has died at the age of 42.
His colleague, Ryan King, broke the news on Twitter earlier today, and linked to a crowdfund campaign that confirmed Ayers had died yesterday, 23rd September, "after a short illness".
"Devastated that we've lost @Kaaaaneda who was truly the best of us - warm, funny, brilliant, a huge loss to us all," King tweeted. "Games industry, please share this link far and wide xxx"
Devastated that we've lost @Kaaaaneda who was truly the best of us - warm, funny, brilliant, a huge loss to us all. Games industry, please share this link far and wide xxx https://t.co/iTYlCWCs05— Ainsley Harriott Cinematic Universe (@NoMagRyan) September 24, 2022
Ayers – who had also worked at Konami, Capcom, and Paradox before joining Sega – had been a well-known, well-loved, and deeply respected member of the UK's game industry.
A Just Giving campaign, set up to help his partner and parents with "the considerable costs of a funeral", states: "Brian James Ayers passed away on the 23rd September at the age of 42 after a short illness.
"He was a much loved son, brother, partner, friend and colleague."
There's a Just Giving page to assist Ayers' family and partner here.
Will you support Eurogamer?
We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.