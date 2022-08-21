Sega is now turning Space Channel 5 and Comix Zone into movies

Sega is giving two more of its classic titles the movie treatment: Space Channel 5 and Comix Zone.

No doubt inspired by the runaway success of the Sonic movies, Sega looks set to adapt the two games alongside Picturestart, which is also working on the upcoming Borderlands movie (which is seemingly now in post-production).

Dance game Space Channel 5 will be retitled Channel 5 and, according to Hollywood Reporter, "tell the story of a hapless fast-food worker who is recruited by a freedom reporter from the future to save the world from aliens using the one thing that unites all people on the planet: our love of silly viral dances".

Comix Zone, on the other hand, will be called Zone and follow "a jaded comic book creator and a young, queer writer of color who, when sucked into the final issue of his popular series, must put aside their differences to stop a dangerous supervillain from sowing complete destruction. In the process, they wittily explore the ever-evolving art of storytelling itself".

Space divas, comic panels, and the movies!



SEGA is partnering with @picturestart to produce film adaptions of Space Channel 5 and Comix Zone!



As yet, no stars have been attached to any leading roles, although the films will be written by Barry Battles and Nir Paniry, and Mae Catt respectively. Sega's Takumi Yoshinaga, Kagasei Shimomura, and Toru Nakahara are also involved in the productions.

