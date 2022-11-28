Save up to 50% on Switch games at Walmart

We’ve seen heaps of Nintendo Switch deals in the sales this weekend, and Cyber Monday is continuing to deliver on that front. Walmart is currently offering cut rates on a bunch of Switch games, most of which are now under $30.

If you’ve still got some cash burning a hole in your pocket, there are deals to be had here - including on some of Nintendo’s notoriously stoically-priced evergreen games.

It’s rare to ever seen Breath of the Wild this cheap, so if you’ve not played it yet then this is the perfect moment to pick it up. This years’ Fire Emblem game Three Hopes, which we called “one of the strongest musou games yet,” is also on a deep sale down to $35, which is the cheapest we’ve seen it go for yet.

Sadly the discounts aren't quite as deep or numerous in the UK, but readers can save a tenner on Three Hopes at Amazon or pick up the Skywalker Saga for £25 from Currys.

