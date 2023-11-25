Our picks of the best Black Friday deals

Save over £130 on this 240Hz curved QHD Samsung monitor this Black Friday weekend

Complete with HDR and G-Sync.

If you're after an upgrade for your monitor, you probably won't beat the prices being offered this Black Friday weekend.

Amazon are currently selling this stunning Samsung Odyssey G7 gaming monitor with a curved 27-inch display, 240Hz refresh rate and QHD resolution for just £414.47. That's a huge price cut from its £549.99 retail price.

This Odyssey G7 is packed with features to make it the ultimate monitor you could ask for. The QHD resolution and 240Hz refresh rate makes it perfect for switching between playing games at high quality settings or at the best possible performance your PC and console will allow.

That fast refresh rate means you get both AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync support, resulting in smoother visuals and minimal tearing during gameplay. There's also HDR600, QLED technology, a 1000R curve and a USB hub.

If you're after another upgrade to your gaming life such as a headset, keyboard or mouse, check out our Black Friday deals guide and our live blog to see the best deals we've spotted.

About the Author
Emad Ahmed avatar

Emad Ahmed

Contributor

Emad Ahmed is a freelance writer covering games (among other things) and what they say about our world. His desk usually has one stack of unplayed games and another of unread books.

