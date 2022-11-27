Save up to 50% on Digital Foundry’s best 4K TV for HDR gaming

There’s been an absolute heap of bargains on TVs for Black Friday this year. But if you’re looking to upgrade into the realm of 4K and 120FPS, you could do much worse than the LG CS OLED, which houses the C1 panel that Digital Foundry named their pick for HDR gaming.

LG’s CS range are feature-rich like the newer C2 models, but ship with the older C1 screen. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing though, as the C2 is noticeably brighter, which may sway readers on the fence between the models.

The inclusion of HDMI 2.1 is an important one, as that’s the spec needed to game at 4K and 120FPS on PS5, Series X and current-gen PC GPUs. The TV also boasts Black Frame Insertion up to 120Hz, which makes for a more precise picture with fast moving objects on screen, and supports variable refresh rates to HDMI VRR standard for consoles, and FreeSync and G-Sync compatibility for PCs.

Between these features and the super low input latency, you’ve got a TV capable of getting the absolute most out of current-gen consoles, all the way up to competitive play.

Unlike the original C1 models, the CS is HDR10+ capable, giving you even more colour contrast. And if your set up is not quite 4K ready yet, the CS will still upscale whatever you watch on it using its full OSSC capabilities, so you’ll still see an upgrade if you’re running old hardware. LGs built-in webOS is a great addition for watching TV and movies hassle-free as well.

American readers can pick up a discounted LG C2 for Black Friday, another of Digital Foundry's top picks for 4K gaming, with $200 off the 55" model at Amazon. The best price for the 65" we’ve seen is at Walmart, who have it up at $1,599, a listed discount of over $2,000. How much you believe them there is up to you, but that doesn’t change the fact that it’s going for a good rate now.

Keep up with Digital Foundry’s Black Friday 2022 cover over on their best TV deals page, and follow both Jelly Deals and Deals Foundry on Twitter to be the first to know when we find more TV bargains to be had over the weekend and as we enter Cyber Monday tomorrow.