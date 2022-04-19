Save an extra 5 per cent off ASUS products at CCL today

ASUS is one of the few brands that not only makes great gaming products, but a whole range of stuff for all things computing, whether it's a gaming chair, laptop or networking gear.

The reliable folks at CCL Computers currently have a promotion on all things ASUS, where you can add the code 'ASUSAPR' to get an extra 5 per cent off any of their products.

One of the best finds includes this TUF keyboard and mouse combo with a standard retail price of £79.99. The K1 keyboard offers adjustable height, a spill-proof design and RGB lighting. The wrist rest will ensure you won't get any strained hands during long gaming sessions, and it's detachable so it won't be an issue when travelling around with it. There's also a dedicated volume dial.

If you're after something a little more premium, check out this Strix Scope NX Deluxe keyboard. It's under ASUS' ROG brand, so you can be sure you're getting the best stuff they make. It's a full-sized wired keyboard with red switches, so you'll have keys that feel great to press and provide solid feedback. There's also a mangetic wrist rest, so you can detach it when moving your setup around.

With video calls still being the norm for most people's working hours, bag yourself a saving with the TUF H1 gaming headset. Don't think of this as something purely for gaming and media, even though it has 40mm drivers and 7.1 surround support (via Windows Sonic). With a microphone certified by both TeamSpeak and Discord, you can be sure people on the other end will hear you clearly. Plus, it weighs under 300 grams, which will make it more comfortable than other options you may be considering.

And if you're after a new motherboard for an upgrade or a new PC build enirely, the ASUS ROG Strix Z590-E is available for £251.34 using the same code. It's packed with features, including four DDR4 memory slots, ten USB ports and six SATA slots. For networking there's built-in Intel wi-fi 6E and dual 2.5Gb ethernet ports, so you can be sure to have a stable connection to the net, whether it's wireless or wired.

Check out the rest they have to offer, including those not featured on the promotion page.