Save £99 on a SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL keyboard in this early Black Friday Currys deal

Black Friday deals are already in full swing but as the main day itself approaches, we're seeing existing deals get even better.

A few days ago we found an excellent deal on this SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL mechanical gaming keyboard discounted by £70 to just £119 from Currys. But now the price has dropped even lower and you can buy it for just £89.99. It's one of Digital Foundry's best gaming keyboards in 2023- even more reason to buy for such a bargain price.

This is a terrific mechanical keyboard equipped with anti-ghosting and full N-Key Rollover that cuts out any errors that might cost you a game. It's also decked out with dynamic OmniPoint switches that are fully adjustable to your gaming preferences while keys and macros are fully programmable.

The top right also has an OLED Smart Display allowing you to make quick adjustments and profile changes at any time, while you can also customise the RGB backlighting that can also sync up with any other SteelSeries gear you may have.

For even more great gaming and tech deals, be sure to keep an eye on our guide to the best early Black Friday deals where we'll keep you up to date between now and the big day itself.