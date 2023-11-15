Save £70 on SteelSeries' Apex Pro TKL keyboard from Currys in this early Black Friday deal

SteelSeries are one of the most reliable brands when it comes to gaming accessories, and this Apex Pro TKL mechanical keyboard is available for an absolute steal right now. Currys' early Black Friday deals has this keyboard discounted by £70 to just £119. It's a huge price cut.

The keyboard is tricked out with features that are essential to most gamers today. The mechanical OmniPoint switches are adjustable, allowing you to alter the sensitivity to your prefernce.

Anti-ghosting and a full N-key rollover ensure your game always responds with recognised key presses. Of course, there are many programmable keys and the ability to use macros for faster gameplay and productivity. The built in OLED smart display allows you to adjust these setting and switch profiles with ease, without having to mess around with software.

And although there's fancy RGB lighting included like many other gaming keyboards, the Apex Pro is made with aircraft-grade aluminium, making a durable, solid frame to ensure longevity in a product you'll be using every single day.

