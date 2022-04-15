Save £70 on this 240Hz Alienware gaming monitor from Amazon

Although Alienware are known mostly for their high-spec gaming laptops and desktops, this Dell brand also has a range of excellent gaming monitors. And currently, this 24.5" display is currently available for just £249 from Amazon right now, a £70 saving on the usual RRP.

It's geared mainly towards those who play fast-paced and esports games. It has a full HD resolution, which is nothing to worry about thanks to the IPS panel providing great viewing angles. But the key offering here is the 240Hz refresh rate.

Paired with a 1ms response time, this is the ideal display for games like Doom Eternal, Rocket League, Call of Duty and Apex Legends, so you'll be able to see more of the action, so long as your PS5, Xbox Series X|S or PC can keep up. This fast refresh rate means it has not only AMD FreeSync support, but also Nvidia's G-Sync, so you can be sure to experience as little screen tearing as possible.

There's two HDMI ports and a DisplayPort, but also four usable USB 3 ports. This is incredibly handy if you're going to use this monitor for both work and play, allowing you to stow away smaller USB dongles like mouse and keyboard receivers at the back of the monitor and freeing up ports on your PC. One of them even supports power delivery to keep a phone's battery life topped up. And lastly, there's a 3.5mm audio jack so you can connect headphones or speakers.

