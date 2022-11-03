Save £40 on the HyperX DuoCast gaming microphone from Currys

It can be overwhelming sometimes to choose a new microphone given the range of different features that are available. Gaming microphones can also double up for podcasts and video calls given their quality, and the HyperX DuoCast is no different.

It's a perfect standalone USB mic with a range of features not common at this price point, and it's currently on sale for just £59.99 at Currys. That's £40 off the standard retail price.

It's compatible with PC, Macs, and both PlayStation 4 and 5 consoles. You can stand the mic on a desk or use the included mount adapter to connect it to an arm stand for easier mobility.

There are two polar patterns supported by the HyperX DuoCast. The first is a cardioid pattern which helps the mic focus on a single speaker from one angle, making this great for streaming, recording voice notes and instruments, podcasting and gaming. The second pattern is the omnidirectional feature which records sounds surrounding the microphone in all directions, which makes it ideal for conference calls and podcasts with friends and guests. It's handy and helps make the DuoCast a very versatile mic.

There's also a shock mount included, as well as an internal pop filter for great, clear sound. You can hook up a headset directly to the mic and there's even a tap-to-mute sensor at the top. Of course, if you're going to have the mic in view during video calls and streams, the RGB lighting will help bring some style to the occasion.

