Save £350 on this Lenovo gaming laptop in this early Black Friday deal

While we might anticipate some very big deals to come once we're a week away from Black Friday, there's still some pretty good early offers around if you want to get a head start.

Although there's been some great deals for gaming laptops, they're still a pricey investment where you'll have to spend over £1,000. This Lenovo LOQ is a gaming laptop however comes with some pretty impressive specs that's been reduced from £1349 to £999 from Currys, saving you £350.

At that price, the specs might not be quite as high-end as say this MSI gaming laptop. But with its Ryzen 7 CPU and RTX 4060 GPU, that's still no slouch when it comes to running the newest games at high quality settings or even VR titles if you've got a headset.

The 15.6-inch full HD display that has a refresh rate of 144Hz with full NVidia G-Sync support also means your games will look great and run with even smoother frame rates.

Whether you're using it for gaming or multi-tasking, its 16 GB of DDR5 RAM will also mean you'll have no problem juggling multiple apps. Meanwhile, the 1TB internal SSD storage also ensures you've got plenty of space for installed games while having them load much faster.

We're just getting started. Be sure to check our guide to the best early Black Friday deals as more great gaming and tech deals continue to drop.