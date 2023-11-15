This early Black Friday deal will save you £400 on this powerful MSI gaming laptop

The dilemma with having early Black Friday deals is that you don't have to wait until late November to take advantage of some great savings, but there's also the possibility that you'll find an even better bargain if you wait just a bit longer.

In this case, we found a great deal last week for this MSI Katana 15 gaming laptop from Amazon that was available for £1,349. However, as Black Friday draws closer, it's received another price drop down to just £1,299, giving you a saving of £400 from its original price.

That's a huge bargain when you consider this laptop has a powerful combination of 13th gen Core i9 CPU and RTX 4070 that will allow you to get the best visuals and performance out of the latest games as well as future demanding titles. They'll look great too thanks to its 15.6-inch full HD IPS display with a refresh rate of 144Hz to give you even smoother frame rates.

The 1TB SSD internal storage should also ensure you'll be able to have more games installed ready to play wherever you may be. You also won't be lacking for ports as this laptop comes with a Thunderbolt 4 port, HDMI, ethernet, as well as multiple USB ports, including one USB-C, so whatever devices and peripherals you need for your gaming set-up, you should be well catered.

Who knows if we might get an even better deal as Black Friday proper approaches? Be sure to check out our guide to the best early Black Friday deals and we'll endeavour to update you as we find them.