Save £350 on this MSI gaming laptop with an i9 processor and RTX 4070 in an early Black Friday deal

Black Friday has started earlier than ever this year with many retailers discounting scores of products, especially smaller gaming accessories.

However, if you're in the market for a gaming laptop then it might be ideal to snap up this MSI Katana 15 instead of taking your chance in late November. This laptop is packed with an Intel Core i9 CPU, 16GB of memory and an Nvidia RTX 4070, all for just £1349 from Amazon. This is a huge £350 discount from its original RRP, and a welcome discount on a setup that's equipped with the latest 4000-series graphics card.

This powerful combination of a 13th gen Core i9 CPU with an RTX 4070 means you'll be able to enjoy great performance and visuals with all of the latest games. That'll also be handy if you want to crank up the frame rates too because the Katana 15 has a 144Hz full HD IPS panel for great visual clarity.

Rounding out the specs is 16GB of memory and a 1TB SSD, giving you plenty of space and performance for the latest titles. The laptop also has a Thunderbolt 4 port, HDMI, ethernet and standard USB-A ports, so you won't have to mess around with dongles either when it comes to connecting displays and devices to this machine.

