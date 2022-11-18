Save £25 on this Turtle Beach Stealth 600 gaming headset for the Xbox

Turtle Beach make some great headphones for gamers, particularly for those on low budgets. But that makes their premium range that much better, with features that can easily challenge better known brands at higher prices.

That's what makes the Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 stand out even more. It's a wireless headset for the Xbox and it's currently on sale for Black Friday at Amazon for £64.99. That's £25 off the regular retail price.

Xbox consoles don't support Bluetooth, so there's less choice when it comes to wireless headphones. However, the Stealth 600 work with Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles. They've also been officially licensed for the Xbox by Microsoft.

The speakers in the ear cups are 50mm, ensuring high volume so you can remain immersed in your games that little bit more. And the battery life is rated to last over 24 hours, which is really impressive for a headset at this price point. And if you're someone who wears glasses, you're in luck. Turtle Beach are always quick to share that they develop their headsets with glasses in mind, thanks to their patented ProSpecs glasses relief cushion system.

If you're not chatting to your friends while playing or have to quickly answer a call, the flip to mute function is very handy. And there are a range of controls on the headphones too. You can control not just the headset volume, but also your microphone volume with a dial on the ear cup. This will save you time from having to dive into the Xbox menu to make volume changes.

With so many early deals already here ahead of Black Friday next week, check out our early Xbox deals guide to see what else catches your eye. And as always, follow us on our Jelly Deals Twitter feed where we're always sharing the latest discounted items we find.