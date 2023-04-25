Samba de Amigo's Switch track list includes Ariana Grande, Ricky Martin, more

Sega is readying itself for a summer of maraca-shaking mayhem it moves to bring its classic rhythm-action game Samba de Amigo to Switch - and ahead of its arrival, the publisher has revealed 20 of the 40 tracks it'll be shipping with on launch day.

Samba de Amigo: Party Central, as Sega is calling this new Switch version, takes the infectious rhythm-action of the Dreamcast original - which sees players following on-screen prompts to furiously shake their maracas in time with the music and in the desired position - but spices things up with a bunch of new mini-game-like interludes as songs progress.

Sega previously confirmed Party Central would feature 40 tracks at launch, but was a little vague about what they might be beyond a couple of Sonic the Hedgehog tunes. Now, though, it's revealed 20 of the licensed tracks players can rhythmically flail to, with artists including Ariana Grande, Carly Rae Jepson, and Gloria Gaynor, plus some returning song favourites, such as Ricky Martin's La Copa de la Vida and La Bamba.

Watch on YouTube Samba de Amigo: Party Central trailer.

Sega says it'll have more to share on Samba de Amigo: Party Central's song roster ahead of release, but here's everything confirmed so far:

"Break Free ft. Zedd" - Ariana Grande

"I Really Like You" - Carly Rae Jepsen

"Payback (feat. Icona Pop)" - Cheat Codes

"Let You Go (feat. Kareen Lomax)" - Diplo & TSHA

“I Will Survive (Eric Kupper Mix Extended)“ - Gloria Gaynor

"I Love It" - Icona Pop

“Centerfold’ - J Geils Band

“Bang Bang“ - Jessie J, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj

"Sucker" - Jonas Brothers

”TiK ToK“ - Kesha

"Panama" - Matteo

"Plastic Hearts” - Miley Cyrus

"Celebrate" - Pitbull

“The Cup of Life (La Copa de la Vida)" - Ricky Martin

"XS" - Rina Sawayama

"Bom Bom" - Sam and the Womp

“Azukita" - Steve Aoki, Daddy Yankee, Play-N-Skillz & Elvis Crespo

“Macarena (Cover)”

"Fugue (classic)"

"La Bamba (Cover)"

Alongside Samba de Amigo: Party Central's core mode, Sega previously confirmed the return of Love Checker, testing players' compatibility with each other based on the accuracy of their limb-flailing, plus online multiplayer in World Party mode, where the goal is to keep the beat and avoid being eliminated.

There's no release date for Samba de Amigo: Party Central yet but it'll be coming to Switch sometime this "summer".