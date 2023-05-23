Samba de Amigo: Party Central for Switch gets August release date

Nintendo fans, get your maracas at the ready. The classic rhythm-action game Samba de Amigo will be sashaying its way onto the Switch on 29th August.

This Switch version of the game is known as Samba de Amigo: Party Central. It sees players shaking their joy-con remotes around as though they are maracas, while simultaneously following on-screen prompts to pose and dance their way through a collection of infectious tunes.

It also adds in a range of new mini-game-like interludes as songs progress, so you will be quite literally kept on your toes.

Watch on YouTube A little taster of what Samba de Amigo: Party Central has to offer.

Along with this release date, Sega has also shared more news on Samba de Amigo: Party Central's Digital Deluxe Edition.

It comes with the base game, of course, along with a few extra little flourishes such as the Sonic Music DLC Pack (which includes tracks such as "Open Your Heart" from Sonic Adventure and "I'm Here" from Sonic Frontiers) and the Sega Music DLC Pack (which promises tracks from Sega's history, such as "Rhythm Thief Theme" from Rhythm Thief & the Emperor's Treasure).

It also comes with costumes inspired by Sonic and Tails from the Sonic the Hedgehog series, as well as ones from Space Channel 5, Super Monkey Ball, and Puyo Puyo.

This little number will set you back £44.99, and can be pre-ordered through Nintendo's eShop.

If you aren't fussed for those extras, however, there is also the option to just pre-order Samba de Amigo: Party Central's base game. This digital standard edition will cost you £34.99.

Here are those Digital Deluxe details.

Last month, Sega revealed 20 of the 40 tracks it'll be shipping with on launch day. These are, in no particular order: