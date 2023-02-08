If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Samba de Amigo is back and maracara-ing onto Switch this summer

Shake it.

Samba de Amigo - Sega's rhythm-action classic - is making a return, arriving on Switch in a flurry of musical maraca-shaking this summer.

Samba de Amigo: Party Central, as this new version will be known, takes the exuberant rhythm-action of the Dreamcast original - where the aim is essentially to orientate your maracarring arms into position according to the game's whims then rhythmically shake to the music like you've never shaken before - but slings in a bunch of mini-game-like interludes too.

40 songs are promised, spanning a variety of genres, as are a bunch of unlockables to customise your simian avatars. Additionally, Love Checker mode is back, testing your compatibility with a second players based on the accuracy of your limb-flinging moves, plus there's online multiplayer in World Party mode, where the goal is to keep the beat and avoid being eliminated.

Samba de Amigo: Party Central trailer.

Samba de Amigo has never really found the hardware to do its unique rhythm-action set-up justice beyond the original arcade and Dreamcast release, so it'll be interesting to see how Switch's Joy-Cons fare in the role of imaginary maracas.

All will be revealed when Samba de Amigo: Party Central launches for Switch this "summer".

