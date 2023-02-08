Samba de Amigo is back and maracara-ing onto Switch this summer

Samba de Amigo - Sega's rhythm-action classic - is making a return, arriving on Switch in a flurry of musical maraca-shaking this summer.

Samba de Amigo: Party Central, as this new version will be known, takes the exuberant rhythm-action of the Dreamcast original - where the aim is essentially to orientate your maracarring arms into position according to the game's whims then rhythmically shake to the music like you've never shaken before - but slings in a bunch of mini-game-like interludes too.

40 songs are promised, spanning a variety of genres, as are a bunch of unlockables to customise your simian avatars. Additionally, Love Checker mode is back, testing your compatibility with a second players based on the accuracy of your limb-flinging moves, plus there's online multiplayer in World Party mode, where the goal is to keep the beat and avoid being eliminated.

Samba de Amigo has never really found the hardware to do its unique rhythm-action set-up justice beyond the original arcade and Dreamcast release, so it'll be interesting to see how Switch's Joy-Cons fare in the role of imaginary maracas.

All will be revealed when Samba de Amigo: Party Central launches for Switch this "summer".