Russia looking into creating its own national game engine

A new report states that Russia is looking into making its own game engine. This comes as support from other companies has been pulled following Putin's barbaric invasion of Ukraine.

The report by Kommersant (via PC Gamer) states that "a number of major players in the Russian IT market including VK" [Russia's own Facebook alternative] are currently in talks with the Ministry of Digital Development to create a "domestic game engine (a means of developing video games) and the possibility of allocating state funding for it."

Talks regarding this new engine began in May, when Russian developers allegedly voiced their concerns that they will soon have limited access to other engines such as Unreal or Unity. During these talks, the initiative was described as "important and urgent" for Russia's video game developers.

However, bringing this proposed new engine to life will be no easy task for a number of reasons.

Firstly, the Russian government would have to agree to invest "billions of rubles over the years" to make this new engine a reality. One source explained to Kommersant that "it is possible to create your own engine, although it is long and expensive."

Secondly, Russia would be starting from scratch with this proposed project. The country would be on the back foot, especially when compared to established engines such as the ones mentioned above.

Thirdly, and most profoundly, is regarding any outside support for this new engine.

With the political environment as it is at the moment, many have suspended all ties with Russia. However, for a new engine to run, Russia will need manufacturers of graphics cards to be on board with the plan. And, at this time, it would seem optimistic for Russian developers to assume they will have the support of companies like Nvidia or AMD to get any new engine the country creates off the ground and running.

Image credit: Kommersant.