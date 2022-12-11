Rundowns are "here to stay" in GTFO

Tactical horror GTFO is bringing back Rundowns - and this time, they're "here to stay".

The "iconic" Rundown 2.0 Infection is now available, reprising the inaugural Rundown that launched on the PC-only title way back in March 2020.

GTFO - The Rundown explained in 2 minutes.

Not come across Rundowns before? They're a snazzy name for what is essentially a regular game update that also ushers in new time-limited expeditions. Up until now, they'd always replaced the existing one, but now Rundown 2.0 Infection is the first of a "planned rollout that will see every past GTFO Rundown since the game's initial Early Access launch in December 2019 added back to the game".

Once all expeditions have been added, there'll be "over 80 expeditions for fans to dive into with friends online or AI partners".

"Rundown 2 is considered by many GTFO players as a cult classic, and seeing as many current players haven’t had the chance to play it, it’s exciting to make it available permanently," said 10 Chambers' Robin Björkell.

"Going forward, we are going to expand this program to permanently bring back all previous Rundowns to GTFO in an alternative fashion with changes and improvements. As we don’t remove past content when adding new Rundowns, GTFO now totals 26 playable expeditions – it’s bigger than ever in terms of content and will continue to grow throughout 2023."

The first ALT://Rundown 2.0 Infection - which sees prisoners tasked with retrieving a neonate Hydro Stasis Unit and bringing it through a mysterious process involving various machines - is available for free for all players.

GTFO developer 10 Chambers has confirmed its next game will be a "techno-thriller" co-op heist shooter that "just has to be made".

10 Chambers' creative director and CEO Ulf Andersson announced at Gamescom that after working on Payday and Payday 2 before leaving for make GTFO with 10 Chambers, he still yearns to work on another heist game, saying "it feels like an unclosed chapter".

"So for me, this game is a game that just has to be made," Andersson said at the time. "I’m back on the heist shit, basically – so it’s a heist cooperative FPS, and it has a sort of a techno-thriller theme. I read a lot of sci-fi books, and so imagine everything that cyberpunk is inspired by, and a ton of other shit.