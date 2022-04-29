Get a free gift card when you buy one of these Razer mice, keyboards or headsets

Razer make some of the most popular gaming accessories out there including great-sounding headsets, and mice and keyboards that feature some of the best RGB displays.

If you're looking to upgrade a specific gaming accessory, Razer will likely have something to match your theme and budget. Right now is a great time to go ahead and get yourself some Razer gear thanks to their Chroma Mania event, where you can grab a Razer Gift card worth up to £59/$50.

To get this free gift card you'll need to purchase from the selected assortment of Razer mice, keyboards or headsets. The promotion runs till 4th May 2022, so there's still a bit of time make use of this offer.

If you're looking for a new headset, the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro is a solid choice and comes with a £50/$50 gift card. Digital Foundry's Will Judd dubbed its wired equivalent the the best wired gaming headset around, thanks to its 50mm drivers, lightweight design and comfortable ear pads. Will also noted this wireless version offers the same great sound and comfort.

If it's a new mouse you're looking for, then we recommend checking out the Viper Ultimate, Razer's top offering for gaming mice. It's lightweight, wireless, fast and responsive, and comes with a cool standing charger to help reduce cable clutter. It also comes in a choice of three colours to help match your other accessories. If you purchase one of these precision pointers you'll get a £50/$50 gift card to use on your next purchase.

Razer Viper Ultimate- £149.99 from Razer UK

Razer Viper Ultimate- $149.99 from Razer US

Razer recently came out with a great new 60 percent form-factor keyboard, the Razer Huntsman Mini. This gaming keyboard has lots of different layout options depending on your country, different options if you prefer clicky or linear switches, and there's a mercury white colour available if you want it to match the Razer Viper Ultimate, or another of Razer's mice that come in white. You can also upgrade it with different keycaps and switches down the line if you're into customisable mechanical keyboards. You'll get a gift card worth £40/$40 with this buy.

Razer Huntsman Mini- £129.99 from Razer UK

Razer Huntsman Mini- $119.99 from Razer US

If something else takes your fancy when you browse Razer's Chroma range, it's worth noting that this gift card promotion can't be combined with any other offers or promotions.

You can stay in the loop about more sales, promotions and discounts like this by following Jelly Deals over on Twitter. We tweet about all kinds of top gaming deals, stock alerts and more.