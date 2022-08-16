Quaint city builder Townscaper coming to VR in October

The idyllic, peaceful city builder Townscaper will make its way to VR in October.

From 6th October, the game will be available on Meta Quest VR and PICO headsets.

A trailer below shows the VR version in action.

Watch on YouTube Townscaper VR - Coming to Meta Quest VR and PICO

For the unaware, Townscaper allows players to build and grow a colourful city simply by clicking, without time limits or quests.

The game is already available across PC and Mac (via Steam), Nintendo Switch and on mobile.

A free demo is also available to play in your web browser.

Donlan was impressed with the game when it released in 2021. "This is an art toy to savour, and a time-waster of great power," he wrote in his Recommended review.