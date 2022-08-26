Puzzle Bobble Everybubble! is a Nintendo Switch exclusive

Puzzle Bobble Everybubble! is a new Puzzle Bobble game exclusive to Nintendo Switch.

If you don't know what Puzzle Bobble is, it started out as a match-three arcade game based off Bubble Bobble. Players are faced with a prearranged pattern of coloured bubbles, and must fire bubbles up towards their matching colours to clear the screen before the bubbles get too low.

Bubble Bobble's Puzzle Bobble's Puzzle Bobble Everybubble! sure is one heck of a tongue twister.

Watch on YouTube Watch the gameplay trailer for Puzzle Bobble Everybubble! It does a better job at explaining Puzzle Bobble than I can.

A new Puzzle Bobble game was teased back in December in a video with game director Tsuyoshi Tozaki and level designer Hidetaka Iyomasa. With the game's official announcement today, to coincide with main character Bub's birthday, more details about it have been released.

Another video was released alongside the gameplay trailer embedded above, this time with programmer Sazae as well as Tozaku and Iyomasa. They revealed Puzzle Bobble Everybubble! features a story mode with up to four player co-op, a new for the series. This is reflected in the game's name, as they made up 'Everybubble' to encapsulate people getting together to play.

From left to right: Bob, Bub, Peb, Pab. The four playable characters.

The developers played a bit of the game with Bub to show off the co-op, which is a simple as sharing out your Joy-cons. Online play was not mentioned in the video. Sazae said that there's more game modes and mechanics which are yet to be announced, so there may be more news on that front in the future.

A look at the co-op gameplay. Oh Bub, we're really in it now.

Tozaki announced that the Puzzle Bubble Everybobble! will be a Switch exclusive and it currently set to release in 2023.