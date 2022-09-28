PUBG creator Brendan Greene is working on a blockchain metaverse game

PUBG creator Brendan Greene has revealed his next, blockchain-powered, game.

Artemis will be a metaverse game featuring NFTs, as announced on Nathan Brown's Hit Points.

"I'm just going to do what I'm going to do," he said. "[Artemis is] this thing that we want to create, and it's going to give people a lot of fun, a lot of pleasure, and a lot of meaningful things to do. But it doesn't matter if it's called the metaverse. I don't care what people want to call it."

Watch on YouTube Eurogamer Newscast: How damaging are video game leaks?

He notes that, as the game is a world in which players can create, a record of ownership is required - as well as a way for players to monetise their creations.

"We're building a digital place," he said. "That has to have an economy, and it has to have systems at work. And I do believe you should be able to extract value from a digital place; it has to be like the internet, where you can do stuff that will earn you money. But it's not about, like, Chanel and Louis Vuitton. It's some kid called AwesomePickle selling cool skins because he understands what people want."

The technology behind the game will also be open source.

"It's for everyone, right? It shouldn't ultimately be controlled by us," he said. "It'll be a platform that we participate in the maintenance of, maybe, but it's something that anyone can plug into, and everyone can host a bit of themselves.

"I'm quite zealous about this. It has to be made a certain way. The only way this exists is if it's made for everyone, and it's not made for money."

So what is Artemis?

Brendan left the PUBG development team in 2019 to set up PlayerUnknown Productions in Amsterdam, with Artemis as its major project.

It's intended to be an Earth-sized virtual world where hundreds of thousands of players can make and play anything they want.

It's also something of a research project on using AI to populate its world - using an ML Agent to, for instance, programme animal behaviour or NPC AI.

As Brown notes, "what Artemis eventually becomes is up to the people that choose to live, and play, and create there".

In wider PUBG news, its developer Krafton has a new game in the works called The Bird That Drinks Tears, based on a Korean fantasy novel of the same name.