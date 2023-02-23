Prime Gaming's March line-up opens with Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition

Amazon has announced the games and perks which will be available to Prime Gaming subscribers in March.

There's seven games up for grabs next month, and these are: Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition, Adios, I Am Fish, Faraway 3: Arctic Escape, Book of Demons, Peaky Blinders: Mastermind and City Legends: Trapping in Mirror - Collector's Edition.

As usual, subscribers can also claim extra offers and content in live services, including Genshin Impact and Dead by Daylight.

Prime Gaming freebies are available weekly, so here's when you'll be able to grab each game in March, alongside some information for each.

From 2nd March:

Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition -- Jump into a story-driven '90s RPG set in the world of Dungeons & Dragons.

From 9th March:

Adios -- Take on the role of a pig farmer in rural Kansas who no longer wants to dispose of bodies for the mob, discussing complicated decisions as he and his would-be killer decide his fate.

I Am Fish -- Experience the charming, physics-based adventure, starring four intrepid fish friends, forcibly separated from their home in a pet shop fish tank. Swim, fly, roll and chomp your way to the open ocean in a bid for freedom and to reunite friends once again.

From 16th March:

Faraway 3: Arctic Escape -- Escape to all-new distant places that are full of mind-bending puzzles with new and exciting arctic locations to navigate.

From 23rd March:

Book of Demons -- Wield magic cards instead of weapons to slay the armies of darkness in the dungeons below the Old Cathedral, as you attempt to save the terror-stricken Paperverse from the clutches of the Archdemon himself.

Peaky Blinders: Mastermind -- Based on the multi-award-winning TV show, become the Mastermind of this puzzle-adventure game as players control key characters and pull off perfectly synchronized plans.

From 30th March:

City Legends: Trapping in Mirror -- Collector's Edition -- Write the perfect supernatural novel and face danger by solving puzzles and looking for hidden objects in human and ghostly worlds to survive encounters with a vengeful ghost.

It's not the biggest blockbuster line-up Prime Gaming has had, though it's hard to go wrong with some Baldur's Gate.