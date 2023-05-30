If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Two narrative games join Xbox Games with Gold this June

Pig farming and an audio adventure.

Pig farmer in Adios on Xbox
Two narrative games will arrive on Xbox Games with Gold this June.

Xbox Live Gold members will have access to both games for a limited time, beginning with Adios from 1st June to the end of the month.

The second game is The Vale: Shadow of the Crown, available from 15th June to 15th July.

Watch on YouTube
Adios Final Trailer

Adios is described as a "meditative thoughtful game that reflects on morality and spirituality", all set on a pig farm. Players will take the role of a farmer who's done with their job, while a hitman friend will convince them to change their mind.

It promises "compelling writing and phenomenal voice acting".

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown is an audio-based adventure that uses sound and haptic controller feedback to tell its story. The game aims to "break down the barriers between you as the player and your character as you feel your enemy's breath, listen to the crunching of footsteps or the clang of weapons", while combat is "intense and very different than other combat and fantasy games".

Both games look to offer a unique experience, then, and will be available across Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. More details can be found on Xbox Wire.

Games with Gold June: Adios, The Vale

Xbox Live Gold members will have access to these games, along with subscribers to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

This month on Game Pass, the first wave of games are arriving, including Chicory: A Colorful Tale and Car Mechanic Simulator 2021, Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer, and The Big Con.

Comments
Eurogamer.net Merch