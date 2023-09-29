Prime Day SD card deals 2023: here’s what to expect

Amazon has confirmed that there will be a second Prime Day event taking place on 10th and 11th October, this time under the name "Prime Big Deal Days", to help Prime members get big discounts ahead of the Black Friday and Christmas season.

This means there's another great opportunity to snag significant savings on 400GB, 512GB or 1TB memory cards to expand your Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck or Asus ROG Ally storage when Prime Day 2 kicks off. Down below you can see some of the best SD card deals that took place during Prime Day in July that we expect to see again in October.

You can also stay up to date with the latest Prime Day news by bookmarking our guide to everything you need to know about Prime Day part 2. Also give our Prime Day 2023 topic a follow using the tag below this article so you can notified while we cover all the best Prime Day deals.

Check out Digital Foundry's guides to the best SD cards for Nintendo Switch and the best SD cards for Steam Deck for more of the latest SD card deals. We're updating this page with the best SD card deals throughout the Amazon Prime Day sale so make sure to check back.

When will micro SD card Prime Day deals start?

Prime Day micro SD card deals officially start on Prime Day, but there were lots of early Prime Day deals up for grabs prior to the event too. We're tracking any Prime Day offers on memory cards here.

Will there be any memory card Prime Day deals in 2023?

There is a wide range of micro SD card deals on offer for Prime Day 2023.

What micro SD cards will be on sale this Prime Day?

We can't guarantee what micro SD cards will be featured in the Amazon Prime Day sale, but we there are lots of various discounts on some of the best SD card brands such as SanDisk, Samsung, Kingston, Integral and more.