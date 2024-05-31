This white MSI RTX 4080 Super can be yours for £900 from Scan Computers

Building a white gaming PC is something that's becoming a lot more popular, as people have gotten tired of the usual black aesthetic for components and 'gaming' related things. It can add a lot more style to your setup, that's for sure. The thing is, white components tend to be a bit more expensive, and you are paying a bit of a tax compared to the more standard-issue counterparts in black and/or grey. However, this deal from Scan Computers puts a beefy RTX 4080 Super under its MSRP at £900, and gives you a white GPU for your next PC build for a lot less.

The 4080 Super was a card more about a price cut than its boost in performance over the standard 4080, considering the normal card originally retailed for north of £1000, which was hilariously expensive at the time. The Super offers better performance by a handful of percentage points, but the fact is that it brings solid performance for 4K, ray-traced games at a lower price. In our review, we noted the 4080 Super to offer some high-riding results in the likes of Cyberpunk 2077, where with RT on, it garnered an average FPS of 42.05fps, while in Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition, its 71.84fps average result is excellent, too. Those figures are also significantly better than AMD's top-drawer RX 7900 XTX. In pure rasterisation terms in the likes of Forza Horizon 5 and Control, the 7900 XTX is a better card with more VRAM and the like, but the Super offers better ray-traced performance - it's horses for courses, but depends on what you'd prefer.

This particular MSI variant also comes with a decent selection of outputs with four in total - two HDMI 2.1 ports and two DP 1.4a ports. You also get a sleek look in white, with a triple fan shroud offering solid thermal performance and low noise levels, too.

If you want to grab a sleek and beefy GPU in white, this Scan Computers deal on this white MSI RTX 4080 Super is definitely for you.