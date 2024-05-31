Get this 55-inch 4K 144Hz Hisense QLED telly for just £459 from Amazon

If you wanted a kitted out TV for gaming even a couple of years ago, you had to spend an absolute mint to get a 4K/144Hz screen with meaningful HDR support. However, as the tech has trickled down, so have prices, and it's gotten to the point where you can get a seriously capable TV with those features for absolute peanuts. A case in point is this solid 55-inch Hisense 55E7KQTUK Pro, which adds all those features and more, for the princely sum of £459 from Amazon at the moment.

Of course at this money, the 55E7KQTUK Pro isn't going to be an OLED, but its 4K QLED screen makes it a respectable choice for offering detailed and especially vibrant images with solid colours and deeper blacks for an LCD. In addition, this telly also supports a nice range of HDR flavours, with HDR10 and HDR10+, as well as Dolby Vision, too.

The 55E7KQTUK Pro is also quite the competent gaming TV, especially packing in a 144Hz refresh rate to go alongside its 4K resolution. You can take advantage of this with the pair of HDMI 2.1 ports on-board, allowing you to plug in a current games console or powerful living room PC and get its full effect. There is also some decent VRR support, with the rare AMD FreeSync Premium making its way here, while it also features ALLM too for the most responsive experience. Its VIDAA smart TV OS features a full complement of streaming apps too, and offers a simple and reasonably intuitive OS to boot, too.

The speakers inside the 55E7KQTUK Pro pack in Dolby Atmos for a more immersive sound, and for a set of TV speakers, they're decent enough, with a clear mid-range and solid detail. Adding a dedicated set of speakers or soundboar through the TV's HDMI eARC port will improve things to no end, though.

If you're after a fantastic 4K/144Hz screen that's an absolute bargain, look no further than this Amazon deal on the Hisense 55E7KQTUK Pro.