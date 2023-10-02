If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet bug crashes game during final battle

Bewear this issue.

Artwork for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet showing students riding on Miraidon and Koraidon, with Fuecoco, Sprigatito and Quaxly along for the ride
Image credit: Nintendo
News by Liv Ngan Contributor
A new bug has been discovered in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet which causes the game to crash during the last battle of its main story questline.

The bug appears to have been introduced with patch 2.0.1, which rolled out alongside the DLC The Teal Mask on 13th September.

Players have identified what triggers the game to crash and work-arounds whilst the bug persists. Here's the short version - if you have already registered the Legendary Paradox Pokémon which is native to your version of the game, don't try to swap Pokémon in slots four to six of your party into battle. Light spoilers below for the long version.

In the final part of the quest The Way Home, you're tasked with fighting Koraidon or Miraidon (depending on whether you're playing Scarlet or Violet). At this point, you'll need to swap in Koraidon/Miraidon to fight, but if you try to navigate to the bottom of the party list by going down through slots four, five and six, the game will crash.

This can be circumvented by either having a party of three or less Pokémon, or by pressing up instead to wrap backwards to your Legendary. Don't go any further back, as pressing up to go onto slot six from the Legendary also crashes the game.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet were full of glitches and performance issues on release, which Nintendo apologised to players for. The Teal Mask DLC has fared no differently, with players noticing plenty of frame rate drops and bugs present.

About the Author
Liv Ngan avatar

Liv Ngan

Contributor

Liv grew up on Crash Bandicoot and Japanese arcade games. They like to play with their neighbours' cats and have a soft spot for raccoons.

Comments
