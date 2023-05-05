PlayStation's Concrete Genie studio PixelOpus is shutting down

PixelOpus, the PlayStation Studios developer behind Concrete Genie, is shutting down.

Based in San Mateo, California, PixelOpus was established with the express purpose of giving young developers a start in the industry, and was formally announced as a new internal Sony studio in 2014. It would go on to release its first game, the striking Entwined, that same year.

While PixelOpus' initial outing received a mixed critical reception, its follow-up title, Concrete Genie, fared much better in 2019. It was nominated for a BAFTA Artistic Achievement award, and Eurogamer called it a "small, perfectly formed adventure" in our Recommended review.

Watch on YouTube Concrete Genie was extremely well-recieved when it launched in 2019.

In 2021, PixelOpus was reported to be developing a new PlayStation 5 title in collaboration with Sony Pictures Animation. Little has been heard of the project since then, but now the studio has announced its "adventure has come to an end."

"As we look to new futures," it continued in a statement announcing the news, "we wanted to say a heartfelt thank you to the millions of passionate player who have supported us, and our mission to make beautiful, imaginative games with heart. We are so grateful".