If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

PlayStation State of Play September 2022 live report

Metal Gear? It can't be (it probably won't be). Join us for all the news live from 11pm BST. Live
Martin Robinson avatar
News by Martin Robinson Editor-in-chief
Published on

The fun and games leading up to this weekend's Tokyo Game Show continue with PlayStation's State of Play - 20 minutes of news and reveals that may well contain a few surprises. Watch along with us live from 11pm BST.

With the show acting as a curtain raiser of sorts for TGS, expect a Japanese focus on what's shown tonight.

Coverage

No posts found.

Comments

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Martin Robinson avatar

Martin Robinson

Editor-in-chief

Martin is Eurogamer's editor-in-chief. He has a Gradius 2 arcade board and likes to play racing games with special boots and gloves on.

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch