PlayStation State of Play September 2022 live report Metal Gear? It can't be (it probably won't be). Join us for all the news live from 11pm BST. Live

The fun and games leading up to this weekend's Tokyo Game Show continue with PlayStation's State of Play - 20 minutes of news and reveals that may well contain a few surprises. Watch along with us live from 11pm BST.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.