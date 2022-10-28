PlayStation Discord integration reported to go ahead in March

PlayStation's full integration of Discord will reportedly happen in March next year.

Mentions of connecting to PlayStation Network accounts were spotted in the mobile app for Discord last week, which suggested the integration would be happening soon.

However, sources speaking to Insider Gaming stated they expect the integration to be included as part of the PS5's 7.00 system update, which is currently scheduled for 8th March.

PSN integration with Discord already started rolling out in January for users in the US, and allows users to display their PSN IDs on their Discord profile.

More features are set to come. According to a screenshot taken from the Discord mobile app, the next stage of the integration will let users show what game they're playing on their Discord profile on both PS4 and PS5. Voice chat will only be available on PS5, however.

The title of the screen captured in the app says "reconnect Playstation", suggesting users will have to go through a similar process to that of Xbox One and Series X/S owners in the current test of Discord server voice chat via console.