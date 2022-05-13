PlayStation boss sparks anger over staff email asking to "respect differences of opinion" on abortion rights

Angry PlayStation employees have leaked an internal email sent by company boss Jim Ryan, in which he asked staff to "respect differences of opinion" on abortion rights.

The email, excerpts from which were posted by Bloomberg, landed in PlayStation employee inboxes yesterday. In it, Ryan addressed a number of subjects - including the ongoing controversy over the US Supreme Court's proposed work to ditch the key abortion rights case Roe v Wade.

While not expressing a personal stance, Ryan did suggest staff acknowledge "we owe it to each other and to PlayStation's millions of users to respect differences of opinion among everyone in our internal and external communities.

"Respect does not equal agreement," Ryan continued. "But it is fundamental to who we are as a company and as a valued global brand."

Eurogamer understands these emails from Ryan to be regular, often-casual missives. Indeed, per Bloomberg, yesterday's email from the PlayStation boss also included five paragraphs on Ryan's pet cats. But this same trivial nature has reportedly only enraged some staff more.

It also stands in contrast to the words from two other game developers - Bungie, which Sony is now buying, and the Microsoft-owned Double Fine.

Bungie was clear in its view on Roe v Wade, deeming it a "direct attack on human rights". Double Fine, meanwhile, stated that "a decision to oveturn Row vs. Wade would deny people their human rights, and directly impact the lives, freedoms, and choices of everyone in this country".

Eurogamer has contacted PlayStation for comment.