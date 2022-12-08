PlayStation 5 long-term supply issues "resolved" in Japan and Asia

Sony has solved its long-running supply issues for the PlayStation 5 - in Japan and elsewhere in Asia, anyway.

The PS5 has proved hard to find ever since it arrived two years ago, with stock problems leading to shortages and scalping.

PS5 availability has been a global issue, though one Sony now says it has solved in its home country. Speaking at the recent PlayStation Partner Awards event in Japan, company boss Jim Ryan said the console's ongoing supply problems had now finally been put to bed.

"We would like to inform everyone that we have resolved the long-term supply issue of PlayStation 5 and will be able to deliver it to many customers in Japan and Asia from this year-end shopping season to 2023," Ryan said.

"We apologise for any inconvenience. However, I am very grateful for everyone's understanding and cooperation."

Back in May, Sony predicted that PS5 stock shortages would soon begin to stabilise - though it would take until 2024 to return to the PS4's previous momentum.

Supply constraints due to semiconductor shortages, shipping issues, Covid and Russia's invasion of Ukraine have all contributed - and of course, these issues are by no means unique to Sony.

Still, there have been signs of progress as the year has gone on. In October, PS5 shipments to the US were reported as being up by 400 percent year-on-year, in advance of the launch of God of War Ragnarök.

Here in the UK, Sony has shifted 2m units of PS5 as of October - enough to make it the UK's joint-fourth fastest-selling console ever, in line with the PS3. And that's despite the price increase for UK customers of £30, introduced back in August.

"Given the stock problems surrounding PS5 it is fair to say it would have easily outpaced PS3 to 2m units," said UK analyst Dorian Bloch at the time. "One thing that is clear, the significantly higher price of PS5 has not hindered sales, with consumers willing to pay the £105 premium that is shown on the average price of both consoles over this 2m unit period. PS5 has delivered the highest revenue for any console at 2m units."