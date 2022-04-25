PlayStation 5 finally getting Variable Refresh Rate support this week

PlayStation 5 finally getting Variable Refresh Rate support this weekUpdate rolling out over "next few days".
Sony has confirmed it'll finally start rolling out Variable Refresh Rate support to PlayStation 5 in the new few days, with patches to implement the feature across a variety of games - included Spider-Man and Resident Evil Village - set to follow "in the coming weeks".
VRR dynamically syncs the refresh rate of HDMI 2.1 VRR-compatible TVs and PC monitors to the PlayStation 5's graphical output, helping, as Sony puts it in its announcement post, to minimise or eliminate visual artifacts, including frame pacing issues and screen tearing.
"Gameplay in many PS5 titles feels smoother as scenes render seamlessly, graphics look crisper, and input lag is reduced," it adds.
VRR will be enabled through a console update over "the next few days" according to Sony, and 14 titles will be receiving patches to introduce VRR support in the "coming weeks". These are:
- Astro’s Playroom
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Destiny 2
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition
- DIRT 5
- Godfall
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- Tribes of Midgard
Sony says these are "just a few" of the PlayStation 5 titles planned to receive VRR support, noting that some future titles may also ship with the feature in place. Furthermore, this week's update will give players the option of applying VRR to unsupported PS5 titles, which Sony notes "may improve video quality for some games."
