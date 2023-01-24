Persona 4 Golden riddle answers, including 'Who's the Riddle Master' and 'Riddle Senpai Returns' answers

Persona 4 Golden has quite a few side quests, with 'Who's the Riddle Master', 'Riddle Senpai Returns', 'Revenge of Riddle Senpai', and 'Riddle Senpai's Encore' asking you to give the correct answers to complete them.

You'll get some helpful rewards for completing all of these optional quests, so we've detailed the correct answers to the 'Funky Student' riddles in Persona 4 Golden below.

For more help, we've also got pages on test answers and an explainer on how to raise all Social Stats.

On this page:

Persona 4 Golden riddle answers for 'Who's the Riddle Master'

After 18th April, the 'Funky Student' on the school's third floor balcony will have an icon over his head, meaning he has a side quest for you!

Unlike most side quests in the beginning of the game, he doesn't want you to fetch an item. Instead, he wants you to solve a riddle.

The student will list various colours, telling you they're part of the 'A' and 'B' categories, then you must decide what category the colour black goes into. Don't feel bad if you can't solve the riddle, as it's a ridiculously tough one to work out!

Here's the correct riddle answers for 'Who's the Riddle Master' in Persona 4 Golden:

Group A. They're top 6 flag colors.

For giving the correct answers to his riddle, you'll get x3 Chest Keys as a reward, which you can use to open gold chests inside dungeons.

Persona 4 Golden riddle answers for 'Riddle Senpai Returns'

As long as you've completed the 'Who's the Riddle Master' side quest, when you return to the student on the third floor balcony after 2nd September he'll have two more riddles for you to solve - and they're just as hard as the first.

Here's the correct answers for the first 'Riddle Senpai Returns' riddle in Persona 4 Golden:

Group A. Human motion.

Finally, here's the correct answers for the second 'Riddle Senpai Returns' riddle in Persona 4 Golden:

Group B. They're indefinite articles.

For giving the correct answers to these riddles, you'll get a Snuff Soul as a reward, which you can use to restore 50SP.

Persona 4 Golden riddle answers for 'Revenge of Riddle Senpai'

As long as you've completed the 'Riddle Senpai Returns' side quest, when you return to the student on the third floor balcony after 12th November he'll have another two complicated riddles for you.

Here's the correct answers for the first 'Revenge of Riddle Senpai' riddle in Persona 4 Golden:

B Group. The way they're drawn.

Finally, here's the correct answers for the second 'Revenge of Riddle Senpai' riddle in Persona 4 Golden:

Promethium. Need.

For giving the correct answers to these riddles, you'll get a Chewing Soul as a reward, which you can use to restore 100SP.

Persona 4 Golden riddle answer for 'Riddle Senpai's Encore'

As long as you've completed the 'Revenge of Riddle Senpai' side quest, when you return to the student on the third floor balcony after 10th January he'll ask you one final riddle.

Here's the correct riddle answer for 'Riddle Senpai's Encore' in Persona 4 Golden:

Uruguay.

You'll get x3 Soul Food as a reward for giving the correct answer, which you can use to fully restore SP.

For more help in Persona 4 Golden, check out our pages on test answers and Social Stats.