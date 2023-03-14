Pentiment's Andreas now playable in Inkulinati
One for the history books.
Obsidian's Pentiment and Inkulinati from Yaza Games both share a similar medieval-inspired painterly art style. So a crossover almost seemed inevitable.
Now it's actually happened, as Yaza Games announced that Andreas from Pentiment is playable in its ink-based strategy game about farting donkeys.
Andreas is playable in both the Journey mode and in Duels.
Pentiment players will recognise Andreas as the protagonist of the game - an apprentice who embarks on something of a murder mystery.
Inkulinati, meanwhile, is all about living ink, with scribes drawing a variety of animal chums to battle with, using bows, swords, and, erm, wind.
Both games share a similar aesthetic and sense of humour, so it makes sense these games would meet in the middle (ages).
Pentiment was well-received when it released at the end of last year. We described it as a "brilliant narrative adventure that is filled with intelligence and heart" in our Pentiment review, awarding it a Recommended badge.
