Patapon creator's Ratatan Kickstarter funded within an hour

Ratatan, an upcoming rhythm strategy game from the creator behind Patapon, hit its Kickstarter funding goal in under one hour.

The Kickstarter went live yesterday, with a pledged goal of £109,331. It surpassed this figure in 47 minutes.

"RA-TA-TAAAAAAN!!! We did it!" the creator celebrated on Kickstarter. "Thanks to all your help we were able to clear our initial goal in 47 minutes and give everyone at Ratata Arts the chance to make their dream game."

The Ratatan team noted others have had "bad experiences with crowdfunding", and was nervous this project would not be supported. This evidently was not the case.

"We are so happy to see even today this many people have faith in this project! It really is the only way for a creator to own their IP and have full control over the games they make so thank you again!"

The creator continued to highlight some of the updates in store for its campaign, such as the playfully-named Majestic Mondays, Whimsical Wednesdays and Fabulous Fridays. This will all include interviews with the developers as work on Ratatan continues and more.

"Thank you again for all the support! Now please allow us to sleep for a few hours before we get back to updating anything you amazing fans have smashed while we were asleep!"

At the time of writing, the funding is sitting at £283,234, with 2947 backers supporting the project. The kickstarter is open until Friday 1st September, so these numbers will surely rise.

Image credit: Ratata Arts

Ratatan was announced last month. At this time, producer Kazuto Sakajiri explained the game's three main concepts were "over 100 cute characters fighting it out on screen, four-player simultaneous battles, and more adventure and roguelike elements than Patapon had."

Meanwhile, Patapon creator Hiroyuki Kotani said he wanted to create a Patapon-like experience with new elements for this release.

"Patapon was a really unique experience at the time of its release and reflected the development environment of that era. We wanted to make another game like that for the modern age," he said.

"There's a possibility of maybe doing a Patapon sequel in the future, but for this we really wanted to make our own game, in our own style, with specific types of gameplay that reflect what we want.

"After that, if there's a chance to speak to Sony about doing a Patapon sequel then we'll go from there."