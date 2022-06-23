Overwatch currencies will be transferred into sequel

Blizzard has detailed its plans for Overwatch's existing currencies and lootboxes as the developer looks to the launch of Overwatch 2 as a free-to-play early access game this October.

As announced previously, Overwatch 2 will not contain any loot boxes, with items instead made available for purchase directly instead.

Writing in a reddit AMA last night, Blizzard explained that any unopened loot boxes would be automatically redeemed ahead of Overwatch 2's launch.

"We are not transitioning loot boxes into Overwatch 2, and ahead of launch, any unopened loot boxes will be automatically opened with your account receiving all the contents directly," Blizzard wrote.

Credits, OWL tokens and competitive points will transfer directly over, though Blizzard said it would also introduce a new currency as the "main" offering.

"There will be things in OW2 that will not be purchasable with those OW1 credits," Blizzard continued.

Blizzard briefly mentioned it had a guild system high up on its list of things to include in Overwatch 2, and was considering in-game tournaments.

Overwatch 2 launches for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S on 4th October.

At launch, new tank hero the Junker Queen, the "ruthless Australian-born ruler of Junkertown" will join Overwatch 2's roster.