Overwatch 2's second closed beta starts later this month

Activision Blizzard - which continues its attempts to reassert itself following many months of shocking allegations it fostered a company culture where sexual harassment, assault, and inappropriate behaviour were able to thrive - has confirmed Overwatch 2's second closed beta will launch for PC and consoles on 28th June.

Blizzard first announced its intention to "decouple" Overwatch 2's PvP and PvE modes and begin a series of multiplayer-focused betas back in March, and the first of these took place in April. That initial run gave participants a first look at Overwatch 2's 5v5 gameplay, Push mode, four new maps, new hero Sojourn, and reworkings of Orisa, Doomfist, Bastion, and Sombra.

Round two, announced earlier today on Twitter, will shake things up a little further, giving players access to new tank hero Junker Queen and a new map. Blizzard is saving further details for a livestream airing this Thursday, 16th June, at 6pm BST/7pm CEST/10am PT, and says it'll be discussing the game's live-service model and seasonal content plan at the same time.

Watch on YouTube Overwatch 2 - Free to Play Trailer.

Those hoping to get involved in Overwatch 2's incoming beta will once again need to register to be in with a chance of taking part, and Blizzard says sign-ups will open this Thursday.

Today's beta news follows Blizzard announcement this weekend that Overwatch 2 will be launching as a free-to-play early access title for Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on 4th October. This version will include "dynamic new PVP content", including new heroes, maps, and modes. Cross-platform play and progression will also be supported, and expect in-app purchases including skins.