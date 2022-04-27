Overwatch 2 beta Twitch drops times, streamer list, sign up access and end date explained

The Overwatch 2 beta will be playable in the weeks ahead for those on PC.

A multiplayer trial of the long-awaited sequel is now available to select participants who have signed up - with more invites going out to those who watch select streamers on Twitch today (April 27th).

This page explains the Overwatch 2 beta Twitch drops time in the UK and other regions, the Twitch streamer list you need to keep an eye on, and how to get Overwatch 2 beta sign up access beyond that.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube New Overwatch 2 hero Sojourn's origin story.

Overwatch 2 beta Twitch drops times in UK / BST, CEST, PDT and PDT

There are two ways of accessing the Overwatch 2 beta, and the most pressing is via Twitch drops, which are happening today (April 27th).

To participate, once you have connected your Blizzard account to Twitch and have access to Overwatch (there is a free trial currently available, so be sure to redeem), you must watch Overwatch 2 streams on Twitch for a total of four hours during the eight hour window.

The Overwatch 2 beta Twitch drops times are as follows:

UK: 6pm to 2am (BST)

6pm to 2am (BST) Europe: 7pm to 3am (CEST)

7pm to 3am (CEST) East Coast US: 1pm to 9pm (EDT)

1pm to 9pm (EDT) West Coast US: 10am to 6pm (PDT)

For those in Europe, this means you'll have to watch during the evening, whereas those in North America can watch during afternoon hours.

To clarify, you only need to watch four hours in total - so no need to wait up until 2am for those in the UK if you start early enough!

Overwatch 2 Twitch streamer list

Once you have linked your Blizzard and Twitch accounts, and have access to the first Overwatch (there is a free trial you can redeem) tune into one of the following streamers during the above times.

Though Blizzard has said "your watch time will accrue no matter what stream you are watching" from the available list, meaning it's possible you can mix and match streams as long as you observe four hours in total, it might be best to stick to a single Twitch channel to be safe.

The list is as follows:

6tan

A_Seagull

AAlBaqoni

AceofSpades

Ade

adepththebest

AlexiaRay

Alpha

Anaee

angelxoxo

Angrodtralari

AnneMunition

Aomdi

Arcang3lon

Arrge

Aryll

Asmongold

Aspen

August

Avast

AVRL

Bazzagazza

BeaPlays

Beaver

Beyaca

Bighead

Blizzholics

Blue

Briggsycakes

BroYouWack

Bruninho S07

Bus

CDNThe3rd

Ch1ckenkun

ChangSik

Cheomyeom

chipsa

ChristalRaine

Crayator

crendor

Crescent

cuppcaake

Custa

Daniel Fenner

Datto

Dexbonus

dianamonsters

Dohyeon

DominoJack

Deku

Dragoneddy

Dullachann

Dyrus

eajpark

echoflex

EeveeA

Electra

Ellohime

Emiliath

Emongg

Enyung

Eskay

Eviltoaster

Fareeha

FDGod_OW

Fefe

Fextralife

FindingKyKy

Fitzyhere

Flats

FroggerOW

Fuki

Gale Adelade

Gavi

Geguri

GetQuakedOn

Guru

Hal

Halo

Hammerkick

HighscoreHeroes

hoshimi

Hoshizora

iddqd

imaqtpie

itmeJP

Ivajpro

Izeef

Izgerte

Jake

Jaws

Jay3

JesseSMFI

Jinsei

Jotum

Joystick

kabaji

KarQ

KATIE

Kephrii

Kimjaewon

Kimtongsoo

Kragiee

KristenRae

Kruzadar

Kssarplayz

Lassiz

Last Chance

Leetaejun

LEGDAY

Leia

LemonKiwi

leveluplifting

Lice

linkzr

Lirik

LuLuLuvely

macro

manda_amsbt

Mangojai

Mars

mendo

Merciful

Metro

Mirage

MisSkywalker

ml7

moonmoon

Mr Yee

Namunlbo

Narullsbackyard

Neves

Niandra

nielnieh

Nitrao_

Noserino

Oasis

One_shot_gurl

Oputo

Overpowered

ovileemay

OWGrandma

Pandaren

Phyerx

PlayOverwatch

Pokelawls

Pokimane

Potxeca

Punkdll

QueenE

Restya

Rrmy

RubenSargasm

Runner

Ryujehong

Saebyeolbe

SaltyPhish

Samito

Sesuko

Shiphtur

Siomer

Sisime

Skiesti

Sleepy

Solmyr

Somjuu

Somnus

Sooshi

Star System

Strippin

Stylosa

Summerpie

Sunshinebread

supertf

surefour

SVB

SypherPK

ta1yo

TallNQuirky

Tekkudesu

Teko

Tex

TheDarkness

Themarinekr

thexboxlucio

Toniki

TQQ

Tyr0din

Vale

Violet

W_NTED

Warn

Woogying

Xargon

Xenofly

XQC

XQQ

YBT

Yeatle

YourOverwatch

Yuuie

Yznsa

Zardoide

ZRush

If you are unsuccessful, then Blizzard says it is "planning additional tests" beyond this first beta - so don't think this is your only shot.

In the meantime, you should sign up directly if you haven't already...

Overwatch 2 beta sign up access explained

Beyond the time-limited Twitch drop scheme, you can also gain access through direct sign ups.

You can do this on the official website, where halfway down, you can 'opt-in for the beta' - which requires you to log into your Blizzard account.

Unlike the Twitch drop scheme, who gets chosen from here is a little less clear. Factors include your Battle.net region, when you signed up, and your hardware specifications. Of course, you won't have control over some of these - so it's a case of then waiting for Blizzard to decide it's your turn.

Regardless, sign ups are only available to those on PC (for the first closed beta, at least) and you will need to own a copy of the first game to participate - however, there is a free trial period running through the beta period which can help with this.

Overwatch 2 beta dates

The first Overwatch 2 beta will run between April 26th to May 17th. Blizzard has added dates may change "based on testing needs", meaning it could be cut short - or even extended, depending on how things go.

Either way, Blizzard says it is "planning additional tests" beyond this first beta - and that it does plan to include console players in future.

What's featured in the Overwatch 2 beta?

The PC only, PvP-focused beta will feature the following:

Competitive escort mode Push

Four new maps - Circuit Royal, Midtown, New Queen Screen and Colosseo

Five heroes - Sojourn (new to Overwatch) and reworks of Orisa, Doomfist, Bastion, Sombra

New Ping system and revamped user interface

In our Overwatch 2 preview earlier this year, our hands-on revealed a game that felt "refreshing if not remarkably new" - though between the reduced team sizes and reworked heroes, the differences can feel "transformational".

Finally, know that any progress you make during the Overwatch 2 beta will not carry forward to the full game.