Online services for 90 older Ubisoft games ended

Ubisoft has ended the online services for 90 of its games. Don't be too alarmed though, as they are all from a considerably older catalogue of titles. We are talking about games such as Scrabble 2007 and Far Cry on PC.

Other games affected by this announcement include Splinter Cell: Double Agent for PC, PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, Tom Clancy's EndWar (also for PC, PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360) and Watch Dogs Companion for Andriod and iOS, with the full list available here.

However, do not worry if you still enjoy a twirl around the dancefloor with the likes of the Xbox 360's Just Dance 3, as the offline features for each game will still remain available.

In addition to this, Ubisoft has revealed, "in-game news and player statistics have also been disabled" for each game mentioned on its list.

Meanwhile, those games that used Ubisoft Connect services will now see the "Units and Challenges" being disabled.

"Rewards can still be unlocked; however, you will not be able to receive them in-game," states Ubisoft.

As noted by TheGamer, however, not all games will be losing their online support across all available platforms. Rayman Origins, for example, will only be losing its online servers on PC, PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, with no mention of this change affecting the other versions of the game.