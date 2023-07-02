Far Cry's entire source code has leaked online

Far Cry's source code has popped up online.

Entitled "Far Cry 1.34 Complete", the game's entire source code was uploaded to the internet archive site Archive.org at the end of June by a user called Llaetha.ro, and has since been shared across Reddit and social media.

It's unclear if the code includes any subsequent patches – although the .34 part of the 1.34 title certainly suggests so – and some commenters who've presumably downloaded and run the code believe the code is "not complete, but close".

"From my educated guess, this is some source tree leak for the PC version of the game to add support for the Ubisoft game launcher / DRM," posits one commenter on the archive.org website.

Out of nowhere, the full source code of Far Cry 1 just dropped on the Internet Archive pic.twitter.com/agRMPHLT6o — Vinícius Medeiros (@VinciusMedeiro6) June 30, 2023

"It does contain some .exes but no Xbox code and no game assets. The code that is there doesn't compile without 332 errors (I could have the dev env setup wrong too). So, I think you could get some debug PC version of this game running if you put in the effort and learnt the code base."

Thanks, MXDWN.com.