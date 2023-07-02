Try a free month of being a Eurogamer Supporter

Sign up for a free trial and get access to ad-free browsing and exclusive content. Use code: "Eurogamer1" at checkout.

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Far Cry's entire source code has leaked online

Cry Hard.

Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

Far Cry's source code has popped up online.

Entitled "Far Cry 1.34 Complete", the game's entire source code was uploaded to the internet archive site Archive.org at the end of June by a user called Llaetha.ro, and has since been shared across Reddit and social media.

17 Awesome Far Cry 6 Easter Eggs You Might Have Missed - BREATH OF THE WILD, RHIANNA, URKI AND MORE!

It's unclear if the code includes any subsequent patches – although the .34 part of the 1.34 title certainly suggests so – and some commenters who've presumably downloaded and run the code believe the code is "not complete, but close".

"From my educated guess, this is some source tree leak for the PC version of the game to add support for the Ubisoft game launcher / DRM," posits one commenter on the archive.org website.

"It does contain some .exes but no Xbox code and no game assets. The code that is there doesn't compile without 332 errors (I could have the dev env setup wrong too). So, I think you could get some debug PC version of this game running if you put in the effort and learnt the code base."

ICYMI, Netflix's exuberant animated Far Cry adaptation, Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix, recently received its first trailer.

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix comes from series creator and writer Adi Shankar - who helped bring Netflix's acclaimed Castlevania adaptation to life - and is described as a "love letter from the 90s".

Thanks, MXDWN.com.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch