No Man's Sky launches for Mac today

Exploratory space sim No Man's Sky continues its slow march to out-Doom Doom - by being on every conceivable electronic contraption known to man - with its debut on Mac today, 1st June.

No Man's Sky for Mac machines was announced just under a year ago during Apple's WWDC 2022 keynote, where it took centrestage as a bit of a poster child for the tech giant's new Metal 3 API. At the time, it was expected to release before the end of the year (as was a version for iPad) but that ultimately slipped into 2023.

And now, a year and one ambitious Switch release later, Hello Games has confirmed No Man's Sky arrives for Mac computers today, "built from the ground up with a new rendering pipeline to take full advantage of Metal and Apple silicon".

Watch on YouTube No Man's Sky for Mac trailer.

Specifically, No Man's Sky is compatible with any Mac using Apple Silicon - including Mac mini, Mac Studio, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro - as well as Intel-based Macs with a Core i5 processor, and at least 8GB RAM, a Radeon Pro 570X 4GB Graphics Card, and 20GB storage.

Hello Games says No Man's Sky for Mac will include every content update released over the last seven years (it's expected to get all future updates simultaneously with other platforms too), and will feature cross-play with Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and VR.

It'll be available via Steam from today (Steam users that already own the PC version can download the Mac release for free), and it'll be making its way to the Mac App Store "shortly".

While today's news brings no further word on No Man's Sky's previously announced iPad release, Hello Games says players hoping to hear more about the procedurally generated space sim's next content update can expect further details "soon".