If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

No Man's Sky launches for Mac today

How do you like them Apples?

Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on

Exploratory space sim No Man's Sky continues its slow march to out-Doom Doom - by being on every conceivable electronic contraption known to man - with its debut on Mac today, 1st June.

No Man's Sky for Mac machines was announced just under a year ago during Apple's WWDC 2022 keynote, where it took centrestage as a bit of a poster child for the tech giant's new Metal 3 API. At the time, it was expected to release before the end of the year (as was a version for iPad) but that ultimately slipped into 2023.

And now, a year and one ambitious Switch release later, Hello Games has confirmed No Man's Sky arrives for Mac computers today, "built from the ground up with a new rendering pipeline to take full advantage of Metal and Apple silicon".

Watch on YouTube
No Man's Sky for Mac trailer.

Specifically, No Man's Sky is compatible with any Mac using Apple Silicon - including Mac mini, Mac Studio, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro - as well as Intel-based Macs with a Core i5 processor, and at least 8GB RAM, a Radeon Pro 570X 4GB Graphics Card, and 20GB storage.

Hello Games says No Man's Sky for Mac will include every content update released over the last seven years (it's expected to get all future updates simultaneously with other platforms too), and will feature cross-play with Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and VR.

It'll be available via Steam from today (Steam users that already own the PC version can download the Mac release for free), and it'll be making its way to the Mac App Store "shortly".

While today's news brings no further word on No Man's Sky's previously announced iPad release, Hello Games says players hoping to hear more about the procedurally generated space sim's next content update can expect further details "soon".

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

News Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch