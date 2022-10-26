If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Nintendo's classic Switch controllers compatible with Apple devices

How snezzy.
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale News reporter
Published on
Switch N64 controller

Nintendo's classic Switch controllers are now compatible with Apple devices.

Apple's iOS 16 already brought compatibility with Nintendo's Switch Pro controller and Joy-Con.

Now, with its 16.1 update, the four classic controllers can also be used: the NES, SNES, Mega Drive, and N64 controllers.

Watch on YouTube
Eurogamer Newscast: Will Konami succeed bringing Silent Hill back from the dead?

This compatibility isn't included in Apple's patch notes, but was instead discovered by Twitter user Steve Troughton-Smith, as Mac Stories reported (via IGN).

The news means that all Switch controllers can now be paired with Apple devices, though you may struggle to find the classic controllers. They're available on Nintendo's online store but are frequently out of stock.

The Joy-Con are also supported by Steam, as per an update in August.

Apple will also soon be forced to adopt a single charging cable for its devices under new EU regulations.

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author

Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch