Steam now officially supports Switch's Joy-Con controllers

Valve continues to tinker behind the scenes with Steam and its latest client beta has officially introduced support for Nintendo's Switch Joy-Con controllers.

As such, those with a preference for Nintendo's dual-handed clutch capsules will now be able to use them across their PC games in a number of different configurations.

There's support for individual Joy-Cons, which can be used as mini gamepad, and two controllers can also be combined into pairs - as is the case on Switch - for a more traditional controller configuration.

Today's update means Steam now fully supports the bulk of Switch's official controller options, with Pro Controller compatibility having been introduced all the way back in 2018.

Additionally, support for Nintendo's increasingly expansive range of Switch Online classic controllers - covering NES, SNES, N64, and Mega Drive - was introduced to Steam last month, and today's beta release brings improved compatibility for these.