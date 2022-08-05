If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Steam now officially supports Switch's Joy-Con controllers

In both individual and paired configurations.
Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales Reporter
Published on

Valve continues to tinker behind the scenes with Steam and its latest client beta has officially introduced support for Nintendo's Switch Joy-Con controllers.

As such, those with a preference for Nintendo's dual-handed clutch capsules will now be able to use them across their PC games in a number of different configurations.

There's support for individual Joy-Cons, which can be used as mini gamepad, and two controllers can also be combined into pairs - as is the case on Switch - for a more traditional controller configuration.

Watch on YouTube
Eurogamer Newscast: Would you eat a Pokémon?

Today's update means Steam now fully supports the bulk of Switch's official controller options, with Pro Controller compatibility having been introduced all the way back in 2018.

Additionally, support for Nintendo's increasingly expansive range of Switch Online classic controllers - covering NES, SNES, N64, and Mega Drive - was introduced to Steam last month, and today's beta release brings improved compatibility for these.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

About the Author

Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch