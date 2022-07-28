You can now use classic Nintendo Switch controllers on Steam

Steam now supports Nintendo's classic controllers released for the Switch.

The patch notes from Valve state: "Added support for Nintendo Online classic controllers". That means you can use your NES, SNES, Mega Drive, or N64 wireless controllers with PC games.

If you're looking to grab a controller, though, they're available exclusively on Nintendo's store for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.

Watch on YouTube Eurogamer Newscast: Why are video game companies still trying to flog NFTs?

Ironically, that means they're unavailable as the My Nintendo Store is currently still unavailable in the UK, despite the planned maintenance concluding on 27th July.

It's unclear why this maintenance has occurred, though fans believe it involves the Collector's Edition of Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Even in the US, the N64 and "Genesis" controllers are out of stock, with no indication of when they'll return. The SNES controller costs $29.99, while a pair of NES controllers costs $59.99.

The support comes as part of a Steam update that also adds support for the Qanba Obsidian and Dragon Arcade Joysticks, as well as the HORI Fighting Stick mini 4.

There are a number of other small fixes too, check out the full update notes for more.